Those vanity Trump passports are rage baiting you

The State Department just revealed a first look at a line of limited-edition passports designed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence. They feature a large image of President Trump’s face.

In a first look shared with Fox News, the proposed design includes two custom interior pages: one featuring Trump’s portrait, and another featuring an image of the founding fathers signing the Declaration of Independence. A State Department spokesperson told Fast Company that the limited-edition design is expected to roll out in July, and will be “available for any American citizen who applies for a passport when the rollout happens and will continue for as long as there is availability.” There’s one important caveat: These special passports will only be available at the Washington Passport Agency in D.C., and the Bulwark reported that there will only be 25,000 available. The State Department described that number to Fast Company as “fake news” and did not respond a request for an official number of passports that are expected to be produced, but it seems likely that only a very limited number of Americans will get their hands on one. That presents a question: Why even make these in the first place? Here’s what it will look like https://t.co/A4CGNp5gzD pic.twitter.com/aK3gNX11as — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 28, 2026 What’s new on the limited-edition Trump passport? The limited-edition 250th passport design has three main differences from the current official document that was first implemented in 2021.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

On the back of the passport, which is blank in the official version, the limited-edition passport includes an embossed golden flag based on the official 1777 flag, which included 13 stars in a circle to represent the colonies. Inside that circle is the number “250.” On the reverse of that back cover, an image of the Voyager spacecraft, moon, and Earth has been swapped for a piece of John Trumbull’s 1818 painting, Declaration of Independence. A quote from African American author Anna Julia Cooper is absent in the limited-edition version, which simply reads “United States of America.” The inside front cover of the limited-edition passport is where the most obvious alteration has been made. A scene from a painting made by artist Edward Percy Moran of the lawyer and poet behind the lyrics of the “Star Spangled Banner” Francis Scott Key has been removed. The 250th version replaces that image with Trump’s second official portrait—inspired by his mugshot—superimposed over the Declaration of Independence and captioned with the President’s signature in gold.

advertisement

Some of these moves have resulted in genuine widespread change. Now, for example, anyone who wants a national park pass has no option but to carry a card featuring an image of the President’s face. Others, though, have seemed less legitimate. In early 2025, Trump announced that he planned to sell a $5 million gold card (featuring his face, of course) to wealthy investors who wanted to live and work in the U.S. In mid-March of that year, his administration said the cards would be available within two weeks. Hoards of articles, thinkpieces, and X posts were written decrying the move. As of April 24, CNN reported, only one of these gold cards has actually been sold. The gold card is the quintessential example of something that Fast Company has called “rage bait marketing,” meaning products or campaigns that are designed to purposefully stoke ire in order to maximize attention. The $5 million card netted a major outpouring of media coverage while seemingly languishing as more of a hypothetical product than a real offering.

The new limited edition passport appears designed to achieve something similar: an outsized influx of negative media coverage based on a product that, in actuality, might only reach the hands of the very few.