This app turns your email inbox into your personal assistant

The modern email inbox can be disorganized and unwieldy. Important emails get lost under spam and receipts, and the search function doesn’t always work like you hoped it would. Many of us gave up on inbox zero long ago. If that sounds like you, this new smart email client might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Extra is an email inbox app designed by Build Forever, a software company founded by a trio of former Pinterest employees. The app intriguingly reimagines the entire user experience of the inbox from one of stacked, accumulating, text-only subject lines to an image-rich interface that surfaces the most important emails for you using AI. [Screenshots: Extra] Build Forever promotes their email client like a personal assistant (“Your entire inbox. Handled for you.”), and it works by analyzing emails before they’re opened and organizing them in order of urgency. There’s a Today Tab that shows your most important emails at a glance, and they’re classified by terms like “Needs action” and “Happening today” to get to now, or “Good to know” and “More to browse” for emails you can get to later. [Screenshots: Extra] Demo screenshots of the app, which is available now only through a waitlist, shows an interface that’s much more visual, digestible, and welcoming than text-only subject lines. Instead, Extra gives the inbox the look of an AI chatbot and digital magazine.

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Extra’s Today Tab spits out a summary that tells you things like upcoming events, people who emailed you and why, and when a package you ordered is expected to arrive. Its output is formatted like a ChatGPT response, with bullet points, bold text, and emoji, and users can write back and ask it questions. The app’s smart categories feature auto-organizes your inbox into sections like news, shopping, and travels, and email is illustrated with full images, turning the interface into something more like a personalized newspaper. Emails live or die by their subject lines in an all-text inbox, but with Extra, editorial illustrations, photojournalism, and product photography can drive clicks now too. Extra has a voice composer and the app can also assist in writing emails in your tone, while the sender feature auto-cleans your inbox by noticing which emails you never open and unsubscribing from them for you.

The inbox is ripe for a redesign as it’s gotten tougher to manage, and email platforms like Gmail and Proton Mail have experimented with AI features to try and improve and personalize it. There’s a functional incentive to improve the inbox, but Extra shows there’s also a chance to redesign the interface for reading emails entirely. As social media has homogenized into short-form video feeds, it’s left an opening for a better text-based alternative that email could evolve to fulfill. Email fatigue is real, but redesigning the inbox could change the experience for good, making it both more actionable and more fun to look at.