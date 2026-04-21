Warby Parker’s new sport sunglasses won’t make you look like a bug

What comes to mind when you think of sports sunglasses? Maybe it’s rec spec goggles or big, mirrored cycling sunglasses. While these glasses are fine for action, they’re not exactly what you’d call stylish.

Warby Parker is looking to change that with the launch of Warby Parker Sport, a collection of performance sunglasses starting at $195. “I’m really proud of where we ended up where these are glasses that have all of the great function of great sports glasses, but something where you’re not going to look back in 10 years and think, why was I wearing this crazy shield on my face?” Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal tells Fast Company. [Photo: Warby Parker] The lightweight Italian-made frames were designed to hug the face, allowing them to stay on while active and protect the eyes from UV exposure. That presents a challenge, however, since a high base curve on glasses can distort the optics. To maximum the curve while keeping the optical quality high, Warby Parker cuts its own lenses itself at its in-house optical labs outside Las Vegas and Syracuse, New York.

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“You often see style-driven sport eyewear that has function and optics as an afterthought, or you see super-functional products that are, I would say, a little less wearable, and both of these options are also overpriced,” Blumenthal says. “We wanted to combine what we do best, which is timeless design coupled with great optics and functionality at an accessible price point.” [Photo: Warby Parker] The sunglasses come with an option of one of three types of lenses, each designed for different scenarios. That matters in the performance sunglasses category, where functionality such as reduced polarized light makes a difference when out on reflective water or snow. Rosewood lenses are meant for trails and snow with enhanced contrast, while brown lenses are meant for field and fishing with enhanced contrast and depth. Gray lens show true color and reduce glare, and they’re designed for water and road. Performance lenses can also be added to other non-sport sunglasses frames.

[Photo: Warby Parker] The design process started from a place of form and functional needs, and the frames, which are all new styles, are made from hand-painted nylon with a soft-touch coating. There are spring hinges in the arms and no-slip nose pads under the nose bridge. The sunglasses come in jet black, marine trench, mahogany tortoise, or sapwood tortoise, and they’re available online and at the brand’s retail locations. [Photo: Warby Parker] The Warby Parker Sport launch comes following “a fever pitch” of demand for the product category, Blumenthal says. It also comes following a big year for the company. Warby Parker reached its first full year of positive net income, bringing in $1.6 million in 2025. It announced partnerships last year with Google to develop smart glasses and with Target to open a handful of their first joint shop-in-shop locations. While the eyewear brand is looking to add AI tech into its glasses and its glasses into a suburban shopping center near you, Warby Parker Sport is all about getting out and touching grass.