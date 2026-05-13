The 3 career narratives keeping designers stuck (and how to break them)

I’ve sat across from enough designers to know that the moment someone starts questioning whether to leave their role, they rarely lack options, they lack permission. And most of the time, that permission is being held hostage by a story that got repeated so many times it just became as normal as talking about the weather.

Now I’m not talking about fear you can name and argue with. What I’m describing is different. Quieter. It’s the background noise that makes staying feel like wisdom and leaving feel like recklessness. It shows up in how designers talk about their timelines, their readiness, their gratitude. And it is, almost without exception, learned. The scripts I hear most often aren’t random . . . they’re specific. They get reinforced by performance culture and by LinkedIn mythology and in the particular way UX organizations reward compliance. After enough years of coaching UX professionals through transitions, I’ve stopped being surprised by these stories and started being angry on behalf of the people carrying them. Let’s dive into the top three career narratives keeping UX folks stuck.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

#1) “Just one more year” This one is seductive because it doesn’t sound like avoidance . . . it sounds like strategy. It has a number attached to it and so it implies you have a plan. But watch what happens to that plan. More times than not, one more year becomes contingent on a promotion. Then the promotion happens and there’s a reorg, and now there’s one more major initiative they want you on. The initiative wraps up and the economy shifts and suddenly it’s not the right time to leave. Three years pass and the goalpost has continued to move every single time. And it moved so incrementally you barely registered it. I’ve watched designers lose years of their professional life to this one sentence, because it sounds reasonable and it speaks in the language of patience and responsibility.

But beyond the years, you lose trust in your own read of a situation. Every time you decide you’re not ready yet, you’re practicing the belief that you are not capable of assessing your own life. You train the instinct out of yourself, and the instinct you’re training out of yourself is the same one that makes you good at your work. I often encourage my clients to sit with themselves and ask these two questions: what are you actually waiting for, and who gets to decide when that condition is met? #2) “I need more experience” This one sits in the gap between what you’ve actually built and what you’ve been taught to believe counts as legitimate. And I see it most in designers from historically marginalized backgrounds, women, first-generation professionals who grew up learning that credentials are the price of taking up space. That you have to be more ready than everyone else just to be considered ready at all.

The logic is simple enough: if you’re not ready yet, you haven’t failed yet. So there’s always one more certification to get, one more title to hold, one more thing to add to the portfolio before real exposure ever has to arrive. Until you find yourself years later, staying in motion without going anywhere. I’ve worked with enough designers who made the leap to know that the experience you’ve built does not belong to the organization where you built it. The research skills, the way you hold complexity while moving toward clarity, the instinct for where a system is breaking . . . none of it stays behind when you leave. It comes with you. It is yours.

advertisement

What doesn’t come with you is the story that none of it was enough. Readiness, in corporate environments, is designed to stay just out of reach. That’s not a conspiracy, it’s just how organizations retain people. And what I need you to understand is that naming the dynamic isn’t cynicism, it’s an opportunity to see possibility outside of the corporate career ladder. #3) “I should be grateful” This is the one I find hardest to watch, because it’s the most difficult to push back on directly. Gratitude is real and it’s worth something. And acknowledging what a role gave you isn’t wrong either. However, there’s also a version of this story that often functions as a muzzle.

It gets used, especially with designers from historically underrepresented communities or during times of economic upheaval, to make wanting more feel like ingratitude (and to reframe naming harm as not being a team player). The message underneath isn’t really about gratitude, it’s that access, even access to a place that’s diminishing you, is something you should protect. That you’re lucky to be in the room and that asking for more is overstepping. I’ve seen designers stay in genuinely harmful situations for years because they couldn’t shake the feeling that leaving would mean failing to honor what it cost to get there. That’s not gratitude: that’s something closer to self-betrayal dressed up in a virtue. But here’s the thing, you can hold both things at once. You can mean it when you say a role shaped you and still know you’ve taken everything from it that it has to offer. You can respect how hard it was to get in the room and still decide the room isn’t serving you anymore.

How to Break Free of These Beliefs The designers I’ve watched break free of these stories don’t do it by deciding they were wrong to believe them. The stories made sense at the time because they were survival logic . . . and survival logic deserves some compassion too. What shifts is something closer to discernment: a practiced ability to tell the difference between what you actually believe now and what you absorbed a long time ago and kept repeating. And unfortunately, that kind of honesty is something most organizations aren’t built to support. It takes people around you who can reflect your capacity back when the stories are loudest, and it takes treating your own career with at least the rigor you’ve been giving everyone else’s.

So I’m not sure who needs to hear this today, but corporate loyalty is not self-respect and staying in a role that no longer fits your values or your vision is not discipline. However, leaving (with intention, with your full skill set, with a real plan) is not a gamble, it’s the same process you’d apply to any design problem worth solving. The only thing left to decide is whether you’re willing to stop letting an old story make the decision for you.