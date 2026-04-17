5 ways to take breaks at work even when you’re time crunched

Professional workdays are full, fast, and designed for productivity, not recovery. In Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index, 80% of global workers said they don’t have enough time or energy to do their work, and workers were interrupted about every two minutes during the day. That’s the experience of modern work: back-to-back meetings, endless emails and chats, and constant task-switching. The day doesn’t pause for you.

We know breaks matter. But for most of us, the problem in taking them isn’t desire or discipline, it’s that the workday doesn’t seem to have room. The good news is you can build short, targeted recovery into the day you already have, once you learn to see the space that’s already there. These are five ways to take breaks even when you think you can’t. #1. Use the Gap: Turn Dead Time into Connection Time Most professionals spend their days in endless meetings and operate in cultures where every minute is expected to be productive. This structure feels constrictive yet has hidden opportunities—the gap time between the start of a meeting and waiting for people to join. That waiting time is often used to squeeze in one more email or chat message. Instead, use it to recover.

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Try this: Use a meeting’s opening minutes for a social micro-break. Research shows that even brief social interactions during the workday can reduce the emotional toll of work demands and improve energy and mood. Ask a simple question like, “What’s one thing going well for you this week?”, “What’s something that made you laugh recently?”, or “What are you working on that you’re excited about?” These questions do more than fill time; they demonstrate to people that they matter, a fundamental driver of well-being at work. #2. Slow Your Pace: Reset Your Nervous System When work intensifies, our bodies, in response, often pick up the pace—typing quickly, walking faster, speaking with urgency. These rapid movements signal a “threat” to the brain, sending your nervous system into a sympathetic (fight-or-flight) state. For relief, you can self-regulate by downshifting your tempo. No extra time is required—just awareness and a deliberate choice to slow down. Research shows that both slow breathing and intentional, slow movement send a safety signal from the body to the brain, telling it to calm down. By shifting your pace, you stimulate the vagus nerve and activate the body’s rest-and-recovery system.

Try this: In the moment, drop your shoulders and for 60-90 seconds breathe only through your nose, inhaling for 5 seconds and exhaling for 5 seconds. Instead of rushing to your next meeting, walk more slowly than usual, focusing on the sensation of your feet hitting the floor. #3. Stop Micro-Multitasking: Let Yourself Focus Too often in meetings we’re half-listening while scanning chat or drafting an email. It feels efficient, but it isn’t. Our brains can’t process two things at once, and task-switching degrades productive time. Technology workflows and hybrid work keep us attached to our devices, yet research shows that having a smartphone in the room while working, even turned off, reduces our available cognitive capacity. A CEO I heard speak this year makes a point of not bringing her cell phone into one-on-one meetings. Why? Because she wants to be fully present to the individual in front of her. By doing so, she not only signals the person’s importance, but she also gives her brain a break from the tax of multi-tasking and digital distraction. This focus itself becomes a form of cognitive rest.

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Try this: Go analog in your next in-person meeting. Take pen and paper rather than your phone or computer. For an important block of work, put your phone in another room and close all but one work window on your computer. Notice how your attention and energy shift. #4. Trick Your Brain Into a Break: Clear It First, Then Let It Wander Many of us find it difficult to “turn off” our brains when it’s time to shift our attention. We continue to ruminate on a tense meeting, an incomplete project, or a pending decision. This is known as the Zeigarnik Effect: unfinished tasks remain active in our working memory, draining mental energy. Cognitive offloading, moving unfinished tasks or thoughts onto paper or into a system, offers relief and signals to our brain that it can let go. Taking a pause can also be the most productive thing you do. Neuroscience shows that some of our best problem-solving and creative thinking happens not when we’re task-focused, but when we step away. When we stop actively working on a problem, we tap into the brain’s Default Mode Network (DMN), which supports mind-wandering and making creative associations. So instead of feeling guilty stepping away, tell yourself that you are working, because the science says we are.

Try this: Before a break or new task, spend two minutes writing down what’s on your mind to get it off your mind. Then, if you can, take a walk without trying to solve anything. Just let your mind wander. #5. Make It Small and Targeted: Align to What You Need Not all breaks are guaranteed to restore you. For example, a scroll through social media may feel like a pause and still leave you more drained than before. A meta-analysis of micro-break research found that short pauses boost energy and reduce fatigue, but the type of break matters. Some break activities actually increased the negative effects of demanding work rather than relieving them. Try this: Allow yourself even a few minutes, and before you take a break, ask yourself: What do I actually need right now? Am I emotionally drained, physically tense, cognitively overloaded, or stuck on a problem? Then choose a break that matches what you need.

Learning to restore yourself within full workdays is a skill worth mastering. You don’t need to completely clear your calendar. You can shape your day and integrate breaks by shifting your behaviors and using the time you already have. The day won’t pause for you, but you can learn to pause inside of it.