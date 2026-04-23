Don’t look now, Amazon. Walmart is coming for your customers

The first sign that something had changed was the Topo Chico. It arrived on our porch one afternoon—a case of it—along with Graza olive oil and La Roche-Posay face wash. When our 4-year-old announced she would eat nothing but Uncrustables for the foreseeable future, a box arrived within the hour. The prices were lower than on Amazon, and we got them faster, with no delivery fee. It turns out that my husband had gotten hooked on Walmart—all without ever setting foot in a store.
Earlier this year, he discovered that our American Express card included a Walmart+ membership. He activated it on a whim. Since then, he’s been placing orders on the app almost daily, from go-to groceries to last-minute horseradish for Passover. Fifteen years of loyalty to Amazon Prime didn’t stand a chance.
We’re not alone. Something surprising is happening to America’s largest retailer. Walmart, the company that has for decades served as the nation’s destination for rural and working-class families, has quietly reinvented itself into a digital behemoth that is now taking direct aim at Amazon’s customers, who are more affluent and urban.
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