McDonald’s next big bet is quenching your thirst

The fast food chain is adding new menu options later this year like a Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer, a Dirty Dr Pepper, and a Mango Pineapple Refresher, according to documents reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. McDonald’s confirmed to Fast Company that crafted sodas and new Refreshers will be introduced nationwide beginning next month.

“Our fans’ love for McDonald’s beverages runs deep, from rallying for the return of Hi-C Orange Lavaburst to coining the iconic ‘Spicy Sprite,'” McDonald’s US tells Fast Company. “Next month, we’re building on that passion with a new era of beverages, featuring a variety of Refreshers and crafted sodas rolling out nationwide. We’ll have more to share soon, and we’re excited for fans across the country to taste what’s next.”

Why drinks?

Chains have turned to the increasingly competitive beverage category to draw in customers and reach Gen Z as fast food sales have slowed. The growth of speciality drinks has turned fast food restaurant like Taco Bell, which iterates on its popular Mountain Dew Baja Blast and introduced its own Refrescas line of drinks last year, or Sonic, with its own robust ready-to-order drink combinations, into direct competitors of Starbucks, Dutch Bros, and other coffee shops. McDonald’s reportedly plans to price its drinks below Starbucks, undercutting the competition.