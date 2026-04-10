This new interactive map shows which NYC blocks are most vulnerable to flooding

With most of New York City surrounded by water, climate change poses a grave threat to its infrastructure, as devastating storm surges and coastal flooding have shown. Inland blocks are in danger, too.

Researchers at the New York Botanical Garden have created a new interactive map of the city showing the areas most at risk of flooding. They’re calling them “Blue Zones,” places where water is, used to be, or will be due to climate change. More than one-fifth of the city is in a Blue Zone, according to a paper published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.

“Everybody was startled, including us,” Eric Sanderson, vice president of urban conservation at the New York Botanical Garden and an author of the paper, told The City.

The hope is that this information will help city officials, planners, and residents better prepare for the effects of climate change. While resiliency infrastructure has hardened the coastline, some of the most disruptive and deadly floods have happened in inland areas where aging infrastructure isn’t able to handle heavy rainfall.