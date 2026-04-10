How Lime redesigned its e-bikes to make them easier for more people to ride

For those of us not born tall and strong, using a shared electric bike can sometimes be cumbersome—they’re often big, heavy, and hard to maneuver. Bike-share giant Lime has taken note, releasing a new generation of bikes tailored for riders who could benefit from more accessible design.

One of the first dockless micromobility companies, Lime launched in 2017, eventually filling the streets of major cities across the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East with its bright-green two-wheelers. Now the company has introduced an alternative model to its standard Gen4, designed to reach riders—particularly women and older adults—who may have found its original model challenging or intimidating. Early Lime e-bike models in Berlin, circa 2018 [Photo: Paul Zinken/picture alliance/Getty Images] “The new vehicle builds upon the strong foundation of what is already working well,” Jason Parrish, Lime’s senior director of product management, tells Fast Company. Lime Gen4, 2025 [Photo: Lime] Lime piloted its new design in July 2024 in Atlanta, Seattle, and Zurich, with an official release in April last year. The model, called a “LimeBike,” is not meant to replace the Gen4, but rather serve as a complement to the company’s bike-share services, offering an alternative for riders.

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LimeBikes are currently in circulation domestically in Atlanta, Seattle, and Nashville, and globally in Munich, Paris, Berlin, and other cities. A rider-friendly redesign The LimeBike model came about based on feedback from riders and city officials from around the world who said they wanted bike sharing to feel more approachable and accessible to a wider range of riders, especially those who are shorter in stature or have more restricted range of motion. [Photo: Lime] Compared to the original model, the LimeBike weighs less, has a more compact frame, a lower step-through, and smaller, 20-inch tires. The designers also moved the bike’s battery under the seat to shift its center of gravity, and introduced an ergonomic seat clamp to ease height adjustments. These details make the bike more comfortable to get on and off of, steer, and ride.

Gen4 [Photo: Lime] “We wanted to keep the great ergonomic ride feel that our riders love about the Gen4 bike, but do it in a new way that makes the vehicle feel more approachable and accessible,” Parrish says. “The result is that while the frame changed, the rider geometry of the bike [distance between seat, pedals, and handlebars] was maintained from the Gen4.” [Photo: Lime] The redesign also addresses safety concerns. As the blog London Centric reported, a number of Lime riders in the U.K. have suffered broken legs, which some attribute to the Gen4 e-bike’s heavy design. Some riders are pursuing legal action against the company.

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The redesign features details that will improve trips for all riders, like a new phone holder, wider front basket, and advanced location-recognition accuracy so they don’t accidentally leave the bike in a no-parking zone. “The updates focus on making the LimeBike more approachable, intuitive. and practical for everyday use,” Parrish says. [Photo: Lime] Longer-lasting bikes The redesign doesn’t solve only rider pain points. It also extends each bike’s lifespan by featuring modular elements that make replacing parts easier and quicker. Additionally, the bike is made with some of the same parts as the LimeGlider, the company’s e-scooter, making inventory management more efficient.

From left: LimeBike and LimeGlider models [Photo: Lime] “By building the two vehicles together, we were able to create a unified product experience for riders, simplify spare parts management and maintenance, and release two vehicles at once to drive innovation in our fleet,” Parrish says. As the fleet and offerings continue to expand, so do options for sustainable urban travel. According to UCLA Transportation, swapping a car ride for a bike ride can lower an individual’s emissions by 67%. Accessible scooter and bike designs are providing a greener option for riders regardless of their body type.