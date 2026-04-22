Crypto’s mainstream moment is here

When Karin Kusano decided to leave her relationship, the walls closed in on her overnight. Within a week, her car was sold, joint bank accounts zeroed out, and credit card debt charged in her name without her knowledge. Visiting the bank to pay her mortgage, she was told she was not on the account and had not been for more than a decade. Locked out of conventional finance at every turn, Kusano turned to the one asset no one could take from her: cryptocurrency.

Her story is not what most people picture when they hear the word crypto. The popular image of young men and celebrities hawking meme coins of dubious value, speculating on wild volatility, and “rug pulling” gullible victims remains one of lawlessness and excess, detached from the reality—and utility—of digital assets. According to research conducted by the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA) in partnership with the Harris Poll in 2025, one in five Americans—roughly 55 million in all—hold or use some form of crypto. And the NCA expects that number to increase this year. While the world’s attention has drifted to AI, crypto has quietly crossed over into mainstream adoption, emerging as an increasingly practical tool for commerce, savings, and financial independence. “I was able to give people in the legal system a wallet address. They googled it, and they could verifiably know—instantaneously, without a subpoena—that the funds were frozen and had not been moved,” Kusano said, recounting how she successfully retained her crypto holdings during divorce proceedings rather than being forced to liquidate. The blockchain’s transparency allowed her to demonstrate verifiable custody of her assets while maintaining financial autonomy—a degree of independence the traditional banking system could never offer. Kusano, now a crypto market strategist, shared her story recently as part of a panel at the Fast Company Grill during South by Southwest, alongside Smitha Purohit, senior director of crypto product at PayPal, and Ali Tager, vice president of external affairs at NCA, which hosted the session. (Some quotes have been edited for length and clarity; scroll to the bottom to watch the entire panel discussion.)

TARGETING “THE NEWBIES AND THE NORMIES” The gap between crypto’s perception and reality was best summarized by NCA staffers distributing pink T-shirts at the Grill reading, you don’t have to go full bro to go crypto—a winking nod to the stereotypes the advocacy organization is working hard to dismantle. The data backs them up. According to NCA surveys, nearly a third of crypto holders are women, more are 55 years or older rather than under 25, and more work in construction than in finance. “We’re not here for the crypto bros or the crypto pros,” Tager said. “We’re here for the newbies and the normies—the Joes and the Schmoes who’ve been left behind by the initial wave.” If the demographic picture is broader than expected, so is the barrier to entry. When the NCA asked nonusers about what was holding them back, their answer was obvious: They simply had no idea how it worked. In response, the group has built a suite of free educational tools, including the Crypto, Explained podcast and a risk-free trading simulator and introductory course Tager likened to “a Duolingo for crypto.” The goal, she said, is to let people “practice in a safe sandbox not connected to your real money, but it feels just like buying, trading, holding, selling.” These education efforts have been complemented by infrastructure investments from commerce and payment platforms. For example, PayPal now enables users to buy, hold, and transact in a number of major currencies—including Bitcoin, XRP, and Solana—allowing merchants to accept payment without ever touching the crypto themselves. The key, Purohit explained, is stablecoins—currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar that deliver the speed and global reach of the blockchain without the volatility.

For small businesses burdened by exchange rates and interchange fees that can cost as much as 3% per transaction, the appeal is obvious. “We tell merchants, ‘If you don’t want to touch crypto, you don’t have to. We will take all the risk,’ ” Purohit said. “We enable consumers to pay using any cryptocurrency, and PayPal actually processes it all for you.” INVISIBLY REWIRING THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL SYSTEM Purohit’s broader vision is one in which crypto invisibly rewires the global financial system, moving money cheaply and easily without users needing to know the mechanics. “Where we are right now is where we were with the internet in ’95,” she said. “You had to go to the terminal and type DOS commands. But I bet in five years, you don’t need to know any of that.” PayPal, she argued, is poised to lead that transition. “We were the company that brought commerce from offline to online. And now we are going to be the company that brings it from online to on-chain.” But not yet. Tager noted two camps that need to better understand crypto to unlock even broader adoption: policymakers and the press. Data shows that two-thirds of voters doubt that legislators understand crypto well enough to regulate it responsibly, even as the overwhelming majority want smart, safe legislation. And mainstream media coverage, she argued, continues to skew toward scandal over substance. “You can’t open the New York Times without seeing a hit piece on crypto,” she said. “But where’s the feature on Karin?”