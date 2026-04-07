Instagram’s awkward ‘link in bio’ work-around might be on its way out

Instagram influencers asking their followers to shop by going to their link in bio could soon go the way of the MySpace top eight and the old Twitter as Meta will soon give some creators the ability to link products directly in their Reels.

Product tagging would finally reduce the friction that comes from asking followers to click into a profile before tapping another link to find what they’re looking for. The feature will roll out this spring first for select creators in five markets before expanding to 22 countries, and it will allow up to 30 product links per post, Meta announced at the retail and e-commerce conference Shoptalk Spring, according to the trade publication Retail Dive. Meta did not respond to a request for comment.

“For creators, when it comes to highlighting products, this means that the era of link in bio is finally over,” Nicola Mendelsohn, head of the global business group at Meta, said at the conference.

The link in bio call to action started a work-around on an app that was long designed to keep users inside of it. Instagram used to offer users only one spot to add a link—on their profiles—so “link in bio” or DM automation became standard operating procedure for influencers and marketers looking to move their followers along a sales funnel.