China’s insane video AI model is now widely available. Here’s how to use it

But hey, who cares? If we are going down in flames as a species, let’s have fun putting dumb videos together. I’ll tell you how to do it in this short guide on how to make Dreamina-Seedance 2.0 videos. Time to roll up for a Magical Mystery Tour. Step up right this way! [Video: Wavespeed] Signing up To use Dreamina-Seedance 2.0, you first need to sign up for a generative AI service provider like Wavespeed or Higgsfield. These platforms are essentially unified digital workspaces that wrangle multiple artificial intelligence video engines—like Seedance, Veo, and Kling—into a single interface. Instead of paying for a dozen disjointed subscriptions, you get a centralized dashboard to use them all. In the U.S.—and everywhere else, really—I recommend that you go with Wavespeed, which is the one I use. It doesn’t require a subscription to access any available model, and it also offers the lowest price for most models.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Screenshot: courtesy of the author] Even better, Wavespeed charges you in actual dollars and cents per generation, unlike Higgsfield and other platforms, which insist on using “credits.” That makes it harder to control your spending. At 720p resolution, a 5-second Dreamina-Seedance 2.0 clip on Wavespeed costs $1.80. A 5-second clip at 1080p will set you back $2.70. If you want to use Higgsfield, you have to create an account and you must subscribe to the Business plan ($178 billed monthly, which includes two users). Prepare to jump through one extra hoop by verifying a corporate email address to unlock the model. To “celebrate” the End of Reality as We Know It, Higgsfield is currently offering a limited-time 65% discount on Dreamina-Seedance 2.0 generations to lessen the initial financial blow. Right now, this means you can generate a standard 5-second clip at 720p resolution for just 30 credits.

When you run out of credits from your subscription plan (and you will, fast), each credit will cost between $0.04 and $0.08, depending on which ‘extra credits’ package you buy and any discounts available. Right now, a 3,600-credit package costs $170 and comes with a 43% discount. All this brain-twisting credit math translates to $1.20 for a 5-second Dreamina-Seedance 2.0 clip at 720p resolution. We don’t yet know what the final cost of this clip will be once the special introductory discount ends (we have asked Higgsfield for comment and will update this article when they get back to us). [Screenshot: courtesy of the author] How Dreamina-Seedance 2.0 works Once you are in, you can select Dreamina-Seedance 2.0 from the main dropdown menu. Dreamina-Seedance 2.0 is multimodal, which means it accepts up to 12 simultaneous media inputs. You can upload nine static reference images, three distinct video snippets capped at 15 seconds each, and three audio tracks. It then spits out video shots (at 480p, 720p, 1080p or 2K resolution with upscaling) that max out at 15 seconds per generation.

advertisement

The model puts everything together, constructing the visuals, building up the characters (and maintaining coherent appearance between shots), moving the camera per your instructions, and syncing sound and speech at the exact same millisecond. The result is flawless lip-syncing and accurate spatial noise without needing a dedicated post-production pass (although professionals will actually integrate the results into dedicated editing software like Adobe Premiere). It is very simple to run, so go for it and give it a spin: Upload your reference files into the workspace and type out a plain-language description of what you want to see. After you hit generate, you will get your clip. If the platform defaults your output to 480p or 720p to save processing time, you can dive into the advanced settings to force a higher pixel count, or simply run the draft through their built-in upscaling tool to push it to a crisp 1080p or 2K finish. If you need a longer movie, you can click “extend” to chain multiple 15-second blocks together indefinitely. Craft the perfect prompt for Dreamina-Seedance 2.0 For best results, however, you need to follow some basic rules for writing prompts. Nothing hard, but you must use the following structure. First, start by explicitly defining your subject—their clothing, identity, and the surrounding environment—before moving on to the specific action and how long it should take.

From there, you dictate the exact camera framing, such as a “slow dolly-in,” followed by the overall cinematic style and any strict constraints. Try to use positive instructions to describe what should exist on screen, entirely avoiding negative commands. Specificity is your best weapon against the AI’s natural tendency to hallucinate (although this model is really good at understanding the world). This is especially important for scenes with several characters that may get confused. Instead of just trying to control the “man,” talk about the “blonde man in a pink tutu” so the engine does not get confused. The smartest workflow here is to generate some short five-second screen tests first. If the resulting footage is slightly off, tweak only a single variable in your text prompt and regenerate, methodically isolating the problem rather than rewriting the entire scenario from scratch again and again. Once you are happy, build on that experience to create your final shot.

Now go on, take out your credit card, and have fun destroying the planet and our brains! Update, April 3, 2026: A previous version of this story reported that Dreamina-Seedance 2.0 was available in the U.S. via Higgsfield. It is available via different vendors.