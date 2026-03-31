How to build a quality furniture collection that is affordable and sustainable

Furniture is one of the biggest hurdles during a move, because good dressers and couches are bulky and expensive.

During a stressful time, it makes sense to crave something cheap delivered straight to your door. That’s where fast furniture comes in.

These are simple pieces made with a mishmash of plastics, fiberboard and chipboard that aren’t built to last. They can typically be ordered online, are mass-produced and ship unassembled in a flat-packed box.

They get the job done, but once thrown out, their ingredients generally can’t be recycled and don’t break down well.