How to build a quality furniture collection that is affordable and sustainable

Furniture is one of the biggest hurdles during a move, because good dressers and couches are bulky and expensive.
During a stressful time, it makes sense to crave something cheap delivered straight to your door. That’s where fast furniture comes in.
These are simple pieces made with a mishmash of plastics, fiberboard and chipboard that aren’t built to last. They can typically be ordered online, are mass-produced and ship unassembled in a flat-packed box.
They get the job done, but once thrown out, their ingredients generally can’t be recycled and don’t break down well.
“It’s of little emotional value, it’s fleeting, and it is not going to accompany you through your life’s journey,” said furniture and design expert Deana McDonagh with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Americans dumped over 12 million tons (10.8 million metric tons) of furniture in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, and 80% of it ended up in landfills.
Moving is chaotic, and fast furniture is a sensible solution. But there are ways to decorate your home that are just as cheap and may furnish other parts of your life.