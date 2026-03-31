Trump’s presidential library will include a re-creation of his White House ballroom

The Trump Organization just revealed that its next construction project will be the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library: a towering, gold-encrusted skyscraper, branded with Trump’s name, that will sit just south of Miami’s Freedom Tower. Inside, it will contain a re-creation of Trump’s proposed White House ballroom.

News of the development was shared via multiple March 30 social media posts from President Trump himself and his son Eric Trump, who serves as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, Trump’s conglomerate of real estate developments, investments, and business ventures that has been operated by his children since 2017. The Trump Organization is spearheading the creation of Trump’s presidential library in collaboration with the architecture firm Bermello Ajamil, which already commands a major design presence in downtown Miami.

Trump’s so-called “library” will be the 17th official presidential library. Whereas nearly all other presidential libraries have taken their design cues from traditional libraries or museums, renderings of Trump’s library show a building that looks strikingly familiar to the Trump Organization’s existing portfolio of luxury residential properties.

Digital images of the development show a massive skyscraper featuring golden escalators, a golden statue of Trump, a giant presidential jet in the atrium, and a recreation of the White House ballroom. In a statement to Fast Company, Willy Bermello, a partner at Bermello Ajamil, implied that the library’s ballroom will match the scale of the 90,000-square-foot space planned at the White House.