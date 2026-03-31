Inside the race to rebrand Cesar Chavez Day

Cesar Chavez Day is getting a new name.

Following a New York Times investigation detailing the late civil rights leader’s alleged abuse against women and girls, California has decided to rename Cesar Chavez Day, traditionally celebrated on March 31, Farmworkers Day.

Now the new name is gaining traction elsewhere.

In 2000, California was the first state to commemorate Cesar Chavez Day as a paid holiday, which honored the legacy of Chavez, who fought for the rights of farmworkers. Since then, a day of commemoration for Chavez was established in other places, and in 2014, then-President Barack Obama proclaimed Chavez’s birthday, March 31, as Cesar Chavez Day federally.