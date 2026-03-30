Adobe Illustrator just got the holy grail of illustration tools

At last, after seven months of public beta testing, Turntable is available today in the latest release of Adobe Illustrator. Presented at the 2024 edition of the Adobe Max conference as a sneak preview, the tool uses generative AI to transform any 2D vector illustration into a 3D object that you can turn around its vertical axis, as if it were on a clay modeling turntable. When it came out, its magicks left every Illustrator user cheering.

If you have ever used Illustrator to craft a vector illustration—from a logo design to an animation character—it’s understandable why people were so excited. “The idea for Turntable originated from a consistent theme we heard directly from customers around the time and effort required to manually redraw characters and illustrations from multiple angles, often taking hours,” says Deepa Subramaniam, Adobe’s Vice President of Product Marketing for Creative Professionals. It’s a perfect use case of generative AI actually helping human creators to save an incredible amount of time without sacrificing their artistic vision.

To understand Turntable’s wow factor, you need to understand why it is so hard to modify a 2D illustration. Drawing something complex with a stylus and a tablet using Photoshop requires very little time. It is as easy as drawing it with pencils and a notepad. But with Photoshop you can’t zoom in or out of a drawing infinitely without seeing pixels and jagged curves. With Illustrator, you can zoom-in infinitely, and it will always look perfectly smooth, but that benefit comes at a very high time cost.

Unlike raster hand drawing, it’s very hard to create an image using mathematical lines and fills, requiring you to endlessly pull from little handles that shape curves add or subtract basic geometry like rectangles and ovals into a new, more complex shape. Doing that again and again, to change the perspective of a faux 3D object, or to create 40 different versions of a 2D character from different angles, is truly maddening.