AI data centers have a human rights problem

Every time you ask ChatGPT to draft an email, or prompt an AI assistant to help you decide which refrigerator to buy—somewhere, a data center hums to life to make it happen. These facilities, which can span the size of a small city, are the unglamorous physical infrastructure behind the AI revolution. They’re cavernous buildings packed with servers, cooled by industrial systems, drawing power at a scale that strains local electrical grids. What almost no one talks about is the human beings building them.

To construct a single data center, developers source millions of tons of concrete, steel, copper, lithium, and critical metals from supply chains that stretch across dozens of countries. At the far end of those chains—in mines, smelters, and materials processing facilities—labor conditions are often opaque, and in some cases, deeply troubling. The industry has made notable progress on tracking its carbon footprint. It has made almost none on tracking whether the workers who made its buildings possible were free or enslaved.

That gap was at the center of a pointed panel conversation last week at Grace Farms, the award-winning cultural and humanitarian center in New Canaan, Connecticut, where executives from Google and Bloomberg joined the leader of a prominent data center trade association to reckon with a simple, uncomfortable question: At a moment when the tech industry is building faster than it ever has, who is paying the human cost?

[Photo: Melani Lust]

Design for Freedom

Grace Farms’ Design for Freedom initiative, launched in 2020 by CEO and founder Sharon Prince, is a global movement to eliminate forced and child labor from the building materials supply chain. Its annual summit convenes leaders from architecture, engineering, construction, tech, government, and real estate to advance what the organization describes as a movement toward a more humane built environment. This year, the data center industry was one of its most urgent focal points—and the people in the room to address it had real power to do something about it.