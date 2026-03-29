How architects design airports to handle superlong security lines

The historically long security lines currently snaking through U.S. airports are the painful result of extreme circumstances. Callouts, no-shows, and resignations by Transportation Security Administration workers fed up with a lack of pay during a partial government shutdown, combined with a bump in spring break travelers, have created unusually congested airport security checkpoints.

For the architects and airport authorities that work together to design these heavily regulated spaces, it’s the kind of convergence you can’t exactly plan for. But, according to some of the designers of these spaces, airports are increasingly incorporating design features that can help them manage extreme security lines in the future.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston [Image: Stantec, in collaboration with Grimshaw]

Flexible space allows for overflows

The lines, though currently caused by TSA worker shortages, are actually governed by the airports themselves and therefore are the airports’ problem. “There are regulations, but what the TSA is really interested in is the point from where you have your last document checked, called the TDC, to the actual [scanning] equipment,” says Ty Osbaugh, principal and global aviation leader at Gensler, a design and architecture firm. “That’s their land. How the queue works is purely up to an airport.”

How big that queue gets, though, is out of the airports’ and their designers’ hands.