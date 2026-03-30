Buttons, pigeons, and a remote-control pocket: See Emma Chamberlain’s West Elm collection

There’s a pigeon pitcher on the dining table. A large burl wood button mounted on the wall as art. A doormat in the shape of an apple.

Emma Chamberlain, one of Gen Z’s most influential tastemakers, has designed a 100-piece collection for West Elm that spans furniture, textiles, and decor. It’s full of elegant pieces including a velvet sofa, a round wooden dining table, and cabinets wrapped in cream lacquer. But woven into this lush aesthetic are kitschy little details meant to feel like thrift shop finds. It’s a collaboration that offers a glimpse into what today’s twenty-somethings are looking for as they outfit their first homes.

[Images: West Elm]

Three years ago, when Chamberlain was 21, she opened her Los Angeles home to Architectural Digest, and West Elm’s team took note. The space had elements of the West Elm aesthetic—nods toward mid-century and Scandinavian style—but the house was also distinct. There were unexpected pieces, like a chandelier made of acrylic chain links, and a groovy 1970s inspired mirror. It was hard to simply categorize whether the look was minimalist or maximalist, futuristic or retro.

“My approach to home decorating is inherently eclectic,” Chamberlain tells Fast Company. “Rather than choosing pieces based on what should go together, I choose what feels right to me, mixing styles and eras to create a space that feels unique.”