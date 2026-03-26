John Florence’s new surf series is a peek into his brand ambitions

The most impressive move by three-time world surfing champ John Florence in his new video series isn’t riding a wave; it’s flying across open ocean on a catamaran while holding his puking 1-year-old son over a bucket.
The new six-part series called Vela, directed by Florence and produced with outdoor gear and apparel company Yeti, embodies a broader shift in how the iconic surfer is approaching both his career and the goal behind his namesake brand, Florence.
After winning his third World Surf League title in September 2024, Florence chose to leave the pro surfing tour to sail around the world with his wife, Lauryn, and son, Darwin. They lived off the grid, explored remote corners of the Pacific Ocean, and searched for new waves and adventure.
Vela was shot over 18 months and also features his brothers (and fellow pro surfers) Nathan and Ivan in Florence’s high-performance sailing catamaran called Vela. All YouTube proceeds will support ocean-minded causes in the locations visited in each episode. The first episodes are already online, and the remaining ones will drop weekly through mid-April.
Surfing has a long tradition of competitive surfers swapping contest heats for the travel and adventure of what’s known as free-surfing. Names like Rob Machado, Dane Reynolds, Mick Fanning, and Mikey February have made the swap from winning prize money to making a living off sponsors and video content at various points in their careers.
Expanding the scope of his career beyond contest waves also embodies Florence’s broader outdoor aspirations for the Florence brand, which he founded in 2021. That goal is to get people outside, no matter what form.
“If you have a really great piece of Patagonia or Yeti gear or whatever it is, you look at it, and it makes you want to go do that trip or [be] outside doing something,” Florence says. “I always thought that was so cool, and it is a big part of Florence. Helping to inspire you to get out and do things, whether it’s in the ocean or not.”