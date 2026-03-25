United upgraded the economy flight experience with this brilliant new seat design

Few sectors of the economy show the growing divide between the haves and have-nots more than the airline industry—which is increasingly catering to high-income fliers in an effort to squeeze as much revenue per available seat mile as possible. United Airlines, which just announced newly designed economy seats you can lie flat and sleep on , found a clever way to appeal to everyone by bringing the couch to coach.

This week, the airline announced what it calls “United Relax Row,” a row of three seats that transform into a single lie-flat space. The seats will begin appearing on United aircrafts in 2027. Reaction online to the airline’s announcement was joyous.

“United built the product that everyone who has ever been on an airplane has wanted!” John Collison, president of the payments and financial services company Stripe, wrote on X.

[United Relax Row seats in action. Photo: United]

How does the Relax Row work?

The Relax Row is designed with armrests that go up all the way and adjustable leg rests that fold up to 90 degrees, giving fliers a wider flat surface to lie upon. United says booking the row will get you a custom-fitted mattress pad to go with the seats, plus blankets, extra pillows, and a plush toy for kids. The company plans to offer as many as 12 of these Relax Row sections per plane and roll them out to more than 200 aircraft by 2030.