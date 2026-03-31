Your trash can is ugly. Caraway wants to fix that

The modern kitchen has become a canvas for self-expression, a place where consumers obsess over aesthetics and materials with an intensity usually reserved for fashion. They carefully consider the color of their Dutch oven, the kind of wood in their cutting board, and where to display their glass canisters. And yet, tucked into the corner of that same beautiful kitchen, is almost certainly an unattractive trash can that looks like it was designed in 2000 and never revisited.

The home goods market is massive and growing. It was valued at $960 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2030. But aside from premium brand SimpleHuman, which paved the way for well-designed trash and recycling systems, the category has largely been the overlooked stepchild of the kitchen. They tend to come in boring colors, are frequently loud, and often don’t properly hide the trash bag.

[Photo: Caraway]

Caraway wants to bring new life into the category. Next week, it launches a new trash and recycling system that reimagines both the functionality and the aesthetics of a kitchen trash can. (That is, if you can swing the $445 price tag for the set.) “We designed them to feel like furniture,” says Jordan Nathan, Caraway’s founder and CEO. “We want a product that you could feel really proud to display.”

The New Caraway Trash System

Caraway began developing the trash system in 2020 or 2021, and began by surveying customers to see what they would improve in a trash system. It turned out that most of them had multiple recycling bins in their home because they needed to separate paper from plastic. (“Typically those cheap blue plastic bins,” Nathan says.) Since they didn’t have enough space to lay these bins out next to one another, they often kept trash and recycling in different spots, requiring a trek across the kitchen.