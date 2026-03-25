Alix Earle is launching a skincare line. But you probably already knew that

Today, Alix Earle is launching a skincare line—but if you’ve been looking close enough you probably knew it was coming. For the last year, the influencer has been dropping Easter eggs across her social feeds in the lead-up to her debut venture.

There were the vlogs from her dermatologist’s office. The un-get-ready-with-me posts featuring unnamed products in unbranded packaging. The puzzle-like billboard in NYC that popped up with missing pieces. Now today, Earle is finally revealing Reale Actives, a skincare brand that Earle developed for acne-prone skin but is “designed for everyone” launching March 31. Those who have been following Earle for years might say that the Easter eggs began at the beginning of her influencer journey. Early videos detail her experiences on the prescription medication Accutane, which she tried three separate times. “It was, by far, what resonated with people the most out of anything I had posted,” Earle tells Fast Company.

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[Photo: Reale Actives] Since posting her first video in 2020, Earle has built a following in the millions. She has leveraged that following into a number of successful business ventures, investing in and partnering with prebiotic soda brand Poppi, which was later acquired by PepsiCo for $1.95 billion. She is also involved as an investor and partner in the canned cocktail brand SipMargs. But Earle always knew she wanted to found her own brand; she just wasn’t sure what. Initially, she shut down the idea of a skincare brand. “I didn’t like skincare. I’d never had a good experience with it,” she says. But she was unable to ignore the fact that sharing her skin journey was at the core of her brand. “I kept coming back to acne as the one topic I felt so strongly and passionately about,” says Earle. She noticed a gap in the market for dermatologist-backed products that embraced the messiness of real life and also came in cute packaging.

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