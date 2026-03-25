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With the launch of 77X, the star player has figured out how to turn a personal brand into an entire world.

How Luka Dončić of the L.A. Lakers made himself the MVP of personal branding

[Images: 77X]

BY Hauwa Otori

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As I walked into a Sunset Boulevard venue this past February, Luka Dončić’s face greeted me, flashing across a wall of old-school televisions. The TV screens flickered between a surreal reel of images: Dončić’s mug, a NTSC rainbow effect, a Valentine sweetheart candy image with the words “too small,” and a graphic with the words “Lil Luka’s Heartbreak Factory: Level 1.”

For the uninitiated, this scene probably makes no sense. But for superfans of Dončić, star player of the Los Angeles Lakers, the messages are like a secret code to a new kind of fandom.

Luka Dončić at Lil’ Luka’s Heartbreak Factory [Photo: 77X]

In February, Dončić celebrated the launch of his new direct-to-fans media company, 77X, by transforming a venue into his own personal brand playground. Dončić’s team built out a space around his personal aesthetic—think: old school video games—that featured a basketball court, candy shop, flower stand, photo booth, and a gift shop adorned with “Lil’ Luka,” Dončić’s alter ego. 

This three-day activation was Dončić’s first proof of concept for 77X, which he is using to push his NBA brand beyond merchandise drops and brand sponsors. For Dončić, 77X is an opportunity to create a completely self-owned platform that can serve as a universe for his fandom by merging content, commerce, and community under his own banner.

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Fan posing with Lil’ Luka statue outside Lil’ Luka’s Heartbreak Factory, 77X’s first immersive fan experience, during NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. [Photo: 77X]

“I want to feel like I connect with the fans, bring them out here so they can help me build this and show them what I like so they get to know me better,” Dončić tells Fast Company

In this current moment across basketball, elite athletes are renegotiating their standing with leagues and brand sponsors. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown launched 741, his independent sneaker brand, and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry ended his 13-year relationship with Under Armour to operate his Curry brand independently. These athletes know that the future of fandom is direct connection that can’t be mediated through third-party brand deals. 

“The traditional athlete model is super fragmented,” says Lara Beth Seager, chief brand officer and business manager for Dončić and 77X CEO. 

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