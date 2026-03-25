Poshmark finally redesigned its clunky app

Fashion resale company Poshmark just got its first app redesign in 15 years, and it’s taking a page out of Depop’s book of UI.

The new look encompasses an updated algorithm, redesigned navigational tools, and a new, streamlined aesthetic. It comes as a pivotal moment for the second market, which, according to ThredUp’s 2025 Resale Report, is expected to reach $367 billion by 2029, growing 2.7 times faster than the overall global apparel market.

The majority of this growth, the report notes, has been driven by young consumers—millennials, Gen Zers, and Gen Alpha shoppers who are familiar with buying products through apps or in-app features like TikTok Shop. And competition is getting more fierce in the resale industry in light of eBay’s recent acquisition of Depop, which will allow the two platforms to pool their resources (though Depop will retain its own brand and site).

Technically, Poshmark’s user base is actually broader than Depop’s, boasting 165 million active users compared to Depop’s 56.3 million. But unlike Depop, Poshmark’s previous app was not set up to capitalize on resale’s big moment, for the simple reason that it was difficult and unpleasant to use. Crowded design and unintuitive sections made shopping on the app feel more like a chore than an enjoyable activity.