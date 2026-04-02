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Brief oral history: How ‘A Minecraft Movie’ rode the chicken jockey to the top of the box office

A year after the video game’s film adaptation hit theaters, director Jared Hess and other key players talk about surviving spring 2025’s biggest IRL meme.

Brief oral history: How ‘A Minecraft Movie’ rode the chicken jockey to the top of the box office
[Illustration: Fries Vansevenant]

BY Mya Copeland

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Minecraft is, perhaps, the ultimate sandbox game. Infinite space, multiple game modes, and seemingly endless updates: The game’s limitless possibilities have helped it sell more than 350 million copies since it launched in 2011 (only Tetris has sold more games, and it had a 27-year lead). In 2014, Microsoft acquired Minecraft developer Mojang for $2.5 billion. That same year, Mojang Studios began trying to figure out how to turn an open-ended game into a narrative film for Warner Bros.

By 2022, the adaptation coalesced around Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess, featuring Jason Momoa as Garrett Garrison, a human trapped in-game, and Hess’s Nacho Libre star Jack Black as the game’s default avatar, Steve. Released on April 4, 2025, A Minecraft Movie became the second-highest-grossing film of the year.

Kayleen Walters, head of Mojang Studios and VP of franchise development for gaming at Microsoft: We wanted to push the story beyond what players experience in-game and do something special for the film, making sure Minecraft not only stayed true to its roots but also created an experience that welcomed new fans into the franchise.

[Illustration: Fries Vansevenant]

Jared Hess, director, A Minecraft Movie: [With an adaptation] you want to really be aware of what’s special about the game, because it’s something that a lot of people share. Once we realize that we are one of millions of stories that kids and adults bring to the game when they play it, it’s like, “Let’s just go have fun and let’s celebrate what we love about it.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mya Copeland is an editorial intern with Fast Company. She is a current senior at Northwestern University, graduating in spring 2026. More

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