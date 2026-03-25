Trump’s NASA man has a new plan to take the U.S. to the moon

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman just announced a sweeping overhaul of America’s space strategy. Dubbed “Ignition,” it’s a tectonic shift in how the nation intends to conquer the moon. Isaacman, who took the agency’s helm in late 2025, laid out a hyper-accelerated road map to build a permanent lunar surface base before the end of President Donald J. Trump’s term. It is an aggressive departure from the agency’s previous trajectory, but looking at the unforgiving physics and glacial pace of actual aerospace engineering, the timeline reads like pure fantasy.

The plan is great on paper, though. It lays out three deployment phases—which will progress from landing robots to building human habitats to establishing a permanent base crew. Isaacman says the plan positions the U.S. to compete with China, a country that is steadily advancing on its 100-year plan to build its own lunar base and set up a network of spaceships to control and exploit the resources in our satellite and the solar system. Isaacman is very aware of this. “The clock is running in this great-power competition, and success or failure will be measured in months, not years,” he stated in NASA’s official press release announcing the Ignition presentation event at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

But the history of space exploration is not actually written in months. Not even years. It’s written in decades. The hardware required for all the milestones that Ignition has set up is nowhere near ready, starting with the landers that will fly the humans from the moon’s orbit to its surface and back. According to a March 9 report from the NASA Office of Inspector General, the lifeblood of this lunar ambition—SpaceX’s colossal Starship lander—simply will not be prepared for a 2027 touchdown.

Nobody really knows when it will be ready, as Starship itself keeps exploding in midair from time to time. And the Space Launch System, the Boeing-built rocket that Isaacman criticized in the past, has been delayed again and again, given that it is plagued with problems. Every critical component of the supply chain is notoriously behind schedule, making the prospect of constructing a permanent extraterrestrial habitat before January 2029—the end of Trump’s presidency—less of a viable blueprint and more of an impossible dream.