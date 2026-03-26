This brilliant browser tool purposely makes AI chatbots worse

A new browser extension just debuted that’s designed to be used in tandem with an AI chatbot. Its goal is to make the experience worse.

“Are you concerned that you or your loved ones might be experiencing a LLM-induced psychosis? Or participating in a massive de-skilling event? Or outsourcing cognitive and emotional functions to auto-complete?” designer Sam Lavigne asks in a YouTube video introducing his new product. “Then you should install ‘Slow LLM’ on your computer.”

[Image: Slow LLM]

Lavigne is an assistant professor of synthetic media and algorithmic justice at Parsons School of Design, as well as an artist and web designer. Slow LLM is his latest creation, and its entire purpose is to make using AI chatbots as excruciating as possible. Whereas ChatGPT might answer a simple prompt such as “What day is it?” in a matter of milliseconds, Slow LLM intervenes to stretch that out to the nails-on-a-chalkboard pace of 30 seconds or more.

Slow LLM is a small yet eye-catching act of digital protest against the proliferation of AI tools, and it joins a growing catalog of similar efforts like “Your AI slop bores me,” a human-powered chatbot, and “Slop Evader,” a Chrome extension built to turn back the clock to the days before AI-generated search summaries.