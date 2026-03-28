You might be stuck in TSA lines for hours. Make sure you have these travel gadgets with you 

As the government shutdown drags on, having devastating effects on Transportation Security Administration staffing, millions of Americans continue to face long lines at TSA checkpoints at airports nationwide. With the busy Easter holiday travel weekend around the corner, wait times are expected to worsen as the number of travelers increases.

If you have a flight scheduled in the days ahead, here are some travel gadgets that can help make your TSA wait times more bearable.

[Photo: faraktinov/Adobe Stock]

Battery packs for long TSA lines

Thanks to modern smartphone batteries, which can last a day or more, you ordinarily don’t have to worry about your phone running out of juice if you have a direct flight between any two points in the continental United States. But given that many airports are now advising you to get to the airport hours earlier to get through the long TSA checkpoints in time to make your flight, you may be risking a dead phone well before reaching your destination.

If you are planning to watch videos or surf the web on your phone to pass the time spent in TSA lines, make sure you have a battery pack, also known as a power bank, with you. If you’re traveling alone, even a smaller power bank (around 5,000 mAh capacity) will be fine. But if you are traveling with others, a larger power bank (around 20,000 mAh capacity) that can charge multiple devices at once is better.