You might be stuck in TSA lines for hours. Make sure you have these travel gadgets with you 

As the government shutdown drags on, having devastating effects on Transportation Security Administration staffing, millions of Americans continue to face long lines at TSA checkpoints at airports nationwide. With the busy Easter holiday travel weekend around the corner, wait times are expected to worsen as the number of travelers increases.
If you have a flight scheduled in the days ahead, here are some travel gadgets that can help make your TSA wait times more bearable.
Battery packs for long TSA lines
Thanks to modern smartphone batteries, which can last a day or more, you ordinarily don’t have to worry about your phone running out of juice if you have a direct flight between any two points in the continental United States. But given that many airports are now advising you to get to the airport hours earlier to get through the long TSA checkpoints in time to make your flight, you may be risking a dead phone well before reaching your destination.
If you are planning to watch videos or surf the web on your phone to pass the time spent in TSA lines, make sure you have a battery pack, also known as a power bank, with you. If you’re traveling alone, even a smaller power bank (around 5,000 mAh capacity) will be fine. But if you are traveling with others, a larger power bank (around 20,000 mAh capacity) that can charge multiple devices at once is better.
However, keep in mind that while the TSA allows power banks in checked baggage, the Federal Aviation Administration generally limits power banks aboard aircraft to those rated 100 watt-hours (Wh) per battery (about 27,000 mAh) or lower.
Luggage with smartphone or laptop mounts
Speaking of using your devices to pass the time in the TSA line, holding your phone in front of you for hours on end can get exhausting. Whipping out your laptop is even more of a struggle. So why not give your arm a rest and let your luggage do the holding for you?
Several manufacturers now make luggage with built-in smartphone and laptop stands. These stands essentially turn your luggage into a desk that supports your device, giving your arms a rest. One popular luggage with a built-in laptop stand is the Tramora CABIN – T7. If you’re just looking for smartphone support and don’t feel like buying new luggage, there’s no shortage of smartphone luggage handle mounts on sites like Amazon.