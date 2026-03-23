This playful desk reimagines the cubicle for our new era of work

As return-to-office mandates tighten, many workers are reckoning what life in a cubicle looks like. If it’s up to the Swiss furniture and design firm Vitra, your next cubicle might not look much like a cubicle at all.

Vitra partnered with German industrial designer Konstantin Grcic to create Scout, a family of minimalist office furniture built to adapt to the flexible ways people work today. Launched on March 19, Scout is comprised of five pieces that range in sizes, offering stationary and mobile workspaces with customizable options for workplaces and schools.

Konstantin Grcic [Photo: courtesy Vitra]

The tables feature trapezoidal desks that have metal tubular frames. Attachments that hang from the tubes can turn the desks into a cubicle-like set-up or connect multiple desks to create a shared workspace.

“The aim is not to replace what already exists,” Grcic told Vitra Magazine. “Rather, the system is an extension or complementary offering that responds to different levels and styles of work.”