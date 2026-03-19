Gold and silver prices are tumbling again today: What’s happening with safe-haven assets?

Silver is down 17% in five days, and gold has fallen more than 10%. Precious metals have been particularly volatile amidst the ongoing U.S.-Iran war and broader market shifts.

Gold fell to $4,691.70 per ounce on Thursday, while silver slipped to $70.68 per ounce.

The current streak of days with consecutive losses is the longest for gold prices since 2024, Bloomberg reports. Just two weeks ago, gold hit a record high, and silver reached its own peak in February.