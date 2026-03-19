Don’t get too used to ‘subsidized’ chatbot costs

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The cost of AI will surely rise, along with our dependence on it

Developing AI models and serving AI apps is a notoriously expensive undertaking. AI labs use massive amounts of computing power, training data, and high-priced talent to create and serve AI models, and the costs are not nearly covered by the chatbot subscription and API fees they bring in. Neither OpenAI nor Anthropic, for example, are profitable, and won’t be for some time. The difference, for now, is made up by investment money, much of it from venture capital firms. But that won’t last, of course. As AI companies mature, they’ll be expected to make returns on all the investment money they’ve taken. And the prices consumers and businesses pay for AI will almost certainly go up.

It fits the model. Silicon Valley’s canonical playbook is to sell an app or service cheaply at first to build a large user base, then raise prices and, often, let the customer experience slip. In the early 2010s, for instance, Uber heavily subsidized fares with venture capital as it scaled its network of riders and drivers. In some markets, drivers received the full fare plus bonuses of up to 50%. By the late 2010s, as investors pushed toward a 2019 IPO, Uber began sharply increasing prices. Between roughly 2018 and 2022, fares rose by 50% to 80%, depending on the study, with further increases since. Many startups, including Amazon, Netflix, Airbnb, Instacart, and DoorDash, have followed versions of this model.

Some of the same big VCs that funded these “growth-at-all-costs” companies are now bankrolling today’s AI companies. For example, Khosla Ventures and Sequoia Capital invested in Uber and are now backing both OpenAI and Anthropic, among other AI labs. Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) invested in Uber (and other Uber-like startups) and now backs OpenAI and numerous other AI app and infrastructure companies. The main difference between the Ubers of the past and the AI companies of today is that the AI companies also take investment money from their big tech business partners (like Microsoft and Nvidia) as well as from private equity giants like TPG and Bain Capital.