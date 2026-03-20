The U.S. needs to master Ukraine’s cheap drone strategy

President Donald Trump got the U.S. into a global economic and geopolitical mess with his Iran war. It was all predictable, except for one unintended consequence: Iran’s response in the region has demonstrated that the Pentagon’s traditional weaponry is not ready to fight the war of the future.

Instead of the heavy systems used by the U.S. military since World War II—missiles and ships that are expensive to design, build, and operate—this war is powered by swarms of mass-produced and oft-autonomous drones that can do the job cheaper and faster. This is the U.S.’s first war of the future. It will mandate new strategy and technology. Fortunately for the U.S., there is somewhere to turn for that strategy and technology. In February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale assault on Ukraine, the Ukrainians quickly found themselves in need of a playbook for modern warfare. That playbook has been honed over the past four years—and Ukraine is now willing to share it.

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Initially, the Russian offensive was foisted by courageous Ukrainian troops using traditional U.S. armament, including anti-tank Javelin missiles and high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, otherwise known as artillery for dummies. But soon Kyiv was compelled to find more effective ways to face its larger, better-funded enemy. Essentially, the Ukrainians had to build a whole new way of fighting from the ground up, scrambling to design and make a category of weaponry that has redefined the modern battlefield: brilliant, inexpensive drones. U.S. forces participate in a live-fire event with Patriot missiles during exercise Sky Shield in Kuwait, in December 2025. [Photo: U.S. Central Command Public Affairs] Now this is happening in reverse in the Middle East: The Pentagon’s brute-force approach has been countered by cheap, scrappy Iranian drones. The U.S. and its regional allies are defending themselves against $20,000 drones with Patriot missiles that cost $4 million per shot. A full Patriot system, by the way—including the launcher, radar, and control stations—costs roughly $1 billion. Meanwhile, Iran can launch its drones from a truck. This economic equation is ludicrous, but the bigger issue is that there are not enough expensive missiles to take down the cheap drones. So the U.S. (along with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other gulf allies) is turning to Ukraine—where Russian drone attacks are still a nightly occurrence—for help. They want to use Ukraine’s drone interceptors and learn how to fight against Iran’s Shahed drones.

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