Nvidia is reskinning games with AI. Gamers are angry about it, and wrong

It’s but another example of how in the age of AI, the world may never be the same. And the gaming community doesn’t quite know what to think yet.

While the previous versions of DLSS simply upscaled a game’s resolution using AI, this version turns a tree that looks like a 3D model into a tree that looks like a real tree. It’s a monumental change. And a bold move. Unsurprisingly, the gaming community is fiercely divided. While some embrace the leap in visual fidelity, a loud contingent of hardcore players is furious, claiming it destroys artistic intent.

The latter camp claims it turns games into AI slop, the derogatory term that everyone loves to use now, whether it’s accurate or not. It used to mean poor-quality AI-generated images or video, but that meaning has been lost, turning into the 2026 version of “It’s Photoshop!” and “It’s CGI!” whining of yesteryear.