Nvidia is reskinning games with AI. Gamers are angry about it, and wrong

Nvidia has unveiled DLSS 5, a new PC gaming technology that uses AI to re-render video games in real time. It’s basically a make-it-realistic filter, affecting characters, foliage, textures, and lighting.
It’s but another example of how in the age of AI, the world may never be the same. And the gaming community doesn’t quite know what to think yet.
While the previous versions of DLSS simply upscaled a game’s resolution using AI, this version turns a tree that looks like a 3D model into a tree that looks like a real tree. It’s a monumental change. And a bold move. Unsurprisingly, the gaming community is fiercely divided. While some embrace the leap in visual fidelity, a loud contingent of hardcore players is furious, claiming it destroys artistic intent.
The latter camp claims it turns games into AI slop, the derogatory term that everyone loves to use now, whether it’s accurate or not. It used to mean poor-quality AI-generated images or video, but that meaning has been lost, turning into the 2026 version of “It’s Photoshop!” and “It’s CGI!” whining of yesteryear.
The way I see it, DLSS 5 looks fantastic most of the time. The intense backlash feels like it’s half posturing, and half psychological disconnect. Our brains are used to filling in the blanks of lower-fidelity graphics. And when faced with a highly detailed reality, we experience a jarring dissonance. It reminds me of how bad it feels to hear a beloved comic book character’s voice for the first time in an animated movie, and realize it doesn’t match the one in your head.
Reality bites
The two big complaints I keep hearing about DLSS are that this technology averages everyone toward one single beauty standard, and that it throws an unapproved filter over an artist’s painstaking work.
On YouTube, people like Luke Stephens called the technology “AI slop garbage,” complaining that a young character in Hogwarts Legacy “can look like a 45-year-old man.” Similarly, YouTuber AngryJoeShow lamented, “They turned DLSS into a TikTok filter. This is like hiring someone to lick off the flavor of a potato chip before you eat it.”