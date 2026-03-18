U.S. Soccer players helped design their own 2026 World Cup jerseys

Nike and U.S. Soccer just revealed the official team jerseys for the 2026 FIFA World Cup , and they’re the perfect blend of something old and something new.

The U.S. men’s national team (USMNT) kits include two distinct home and away jersey designs that take visual inspiration from the American flag. The home “stripes kit” features classic rippling red and white waves; the away “stars kit” highlights subtle shining stars on a dark navy backdrop.

[Photos: Nike]

The designs will be worn across all 27 U.S. Soccer national teams (including men’s and women’s, youth, and senior teams) in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, which will conclude with a final match on home soil at New York’s MetLife Stadium.

Nike has served as the official apparel partner of U.S. Soccer since 1995, and the two entities signed another 10-year deal back in 2021. But this year marked a turning point in the 31-year collaboration. After athletes and fans reacted negatively to the team’s jerseys in 2022, USMNT players were much more involved in the latest design process. Their aesthetic sensibilities shine through with uniforms that balance an homage to World Cup history with a modern, undeniably cool edge.