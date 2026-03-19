Sprite’s brand refresh is juicy, crispy, and ready to drink

If you’ve ever cracked open an ice-cold Sprite on a hot summer day, or taken a sip of the soda fresh from a McDonald’s machine, you’ve probably experienced that eye-widening first moment that the extra-fizzy, citrusy beverage hits your tongue.

That exact second is what Sprite is trying to capture with its new brand refresh, which includes the return of a beloved brand symbol, an updated logo, new visuals, and the brand’s first-ever signature sound.

These updates are part of a broader campaign called “It’s That Fresh,” which Sprite says is designed to appeal to younger consumers by strengthening the brand’s presence in music, food, and sports spheres (Sprite also revealed that it will be returning to the NBA as its official beverage partner after a multi-year hiatus). The updated packaging will begin rolling out globally across the Sprite and Sprite Zero lines later this year.

For Sprite, this whole campaign is clearly a major marketing investment aimed at bringing the brand back into the public consciousness. On the aesthetic side, the brand is tapping into one of its most valuable assets—the sensory experience of drinking a Sprite—to bring some life back into its brand.