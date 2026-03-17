3 ways top-performing companies treat hybrid strategy

Somewhere between a short-term fix and a long-term solution, hybrid work became a lightning rod for debate. It’s often framed as a perk, a space-planning headache, or a cultural compromise.

However, for executives responsible for performance, cost, and growth, the issue isn’t hybrid at all. It’s whether the workplace is being managed as critical business infrastructure or left to operate on autopilot. The term “hybrid” has become a catch-all and, I’d argue, a distraction from what most companies are really pursuing. In all my conversations with customers, it’s clear that what they’re really seeking is something called operational agility, which empowers employees to work wherever and however they perform best. Winning companies aren’t abandoning hybrid work. Instead, they’re using it as a strategic lever to drive performance across their costs, hiring, and talent.

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Hybrid policy outpaces operational strategy A company’s two largest expenses are typically people and real estate. The way those two investments interact is one of the largest drivers of performance, yet most organizations still manage them with a pre-hybrid approach. When people and spaces aren’t aligned, a company quietly absorbs enormous costs. When managed intentionally, the upside is just as significant. Leaders can tell you revenue per employee, customer acquisition cost, and margin by product line. But few can answer a simpler question: What return does our workplace generate? The workplace has quietly become one of the largest unmanaged drivers of financial performance.

The result is capital tied up in assets that aren’t contributing to performance. However, advancements in AI and predictive analytics enable leaders to understand and manage the workplace with the same rigor they apply to finance and workforce planning. The question is no longer “Are employees coming in?” but rather “Is the workplace driving better outcomes?” That shift is redefining workplace strategy as a core executive function.

3 ways to turn your workplace strategy into bottom-line growth 1. Plan real estate like a strategic asset Historically, workplace planning has been static. Companies signed long-term leases based on projected headcount, then adjusted slowly and reactively over time. Without knowing how space is actually used or how it impacts collaboration and productivity, real estate decisions become educated guesses. Leases are signed based on outdated headcount projections, and space is maintained without clear evidence of business impact. Today, companies are empowered to treat real estate as a dynamic portfolio that can be modelled, stress-tested, and optimized.

Using AI-driven intelligence, companies can evaluate multiple scenarios, including how different attendance patterns affect capacity, how growth projections influence future needs, and how to right-size their footprint before committing to long-term costs. For example, one global consulting firm using Kadence has reduced its footprint from 10.1 million square feet to 4.7 million square feet over six years, unlocking approximately $400–$500 million in annual savings. Instead of focusing on space-based assumptions, decisions are based on real-world patterns and insights. The result is greater flexibility, lower structural cost, and fewer irreversible mistakes.

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2. Measure workplace impact, not just utilization For years, workplace performance was measured using a simple metric: utilization. How many desks were occupied? But presence alone doesn’t create value. What matters is whether the workplace improves how people work. Kadence partners with organizations to evaluate which patterns truly drive meaningful, measurable outcomes. They can see where collaboration accelerates decision-making, and where physical proximity strengthens culture and execution.

AI plays a crucial role here by revealing patterns that would otherwise remain invisible, by connecting attendance, team coordination, and space usage to business outcomes. This allows leaders to invest more in environments that drive performance and rethink those that don’t. 3. Coordinate people, space, and time as an integrated system Hybrid work doesn’t fail because people aren’t present. It fails when their presence is uncoordinated.



Hybrid work has zero negative impact on productivity when managed well, according to Stanford University professor Nick Bloom. He advocates a “2–3 model” in which employees spend two days at home, and three in the office.

This model is a win-win for companies. It provides enough in-person time for collaboration and culture, and enough at-home time for deep work, while reducing quit rates by 33%. On the flip side, random attendance patterns dilute the primary benefits of being together, including faster alignment, better decisions, and stronger collaboration. Smart organizations actively coordinate when and where teams work together best. AI enables this at scale, aligning schedules and ensuring the right teams overlap to ensure in-person time yields maximum value.

This turns the workplace into a force multiplier. Teams execute faster. Collaboration improves. And companies boost output without increasing headcount or footprint. The workplace as a core operating system When done strategically, the workplace is treated as an integrated system. Executives have real-time visibility into how their workplace functions. They can model scenarios before committing to long-term costs, and understand how workplace investments influence performance, sustainability, and margin growth. Just as importantly, workplace strategy is no longer siloed within facilities management. It’s aligned with finance, operations, and leadership. This shift reflects a broader realization: How a company works is now inseparable from how it performs.

This creates a triple bottom line for performance, people, and the planet. Leading organizations won’t debate whether hybrid work is good or bad. They recognize that the workplace itself has become a strategic lever and manage it with the same discipline as every other core system. Those that do will unlock efficiency, performance, and adaptability. Those that don’t will continue to absorb costs they can’t see and opportunities they can’t capture.Dan Bladen is the cofounder and CEO of Kadence.