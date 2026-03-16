Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles has breast cancer but will continue to work

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer but plans to continue working through her treatment, retaining her place as one of President Donald Trump ’s closest aides during a period of political turbulence.

Wiles, 68, announced on Monday that she had been diagnosed over the previous week. She gave no indication she would pull back from her work as she undergoes treatment.

“Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis,” said Wiles, who’s the first woman to hold her position. “Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks.”

In a social media post, Trump described Wiles as “one of the strongest people I know” and said her prognosis is “excellent.”