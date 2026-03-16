Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles has breast cancer but will continue to work

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer but plans to continue working through her treatment, retaining her place as one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides during a period of political turbulence.
Wiles, 68, announced on Monday that she had been diagnosed over the previous week. She gave no indication she would pull back from her work as she undergoes treatment.
“Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis,” said Wiles, who’s the first woman to hold her position. “Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks.”
In a social media post, Trump described Wiles as “one of the strongest people I know” and said her prognosis is “excellent.”
“During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “She will soon be better than ever!”
Within 20 minutes of Trump’s post, Wiles was sitting alongside the president at a meeting of the Kennedy Center board of trustees. In opening remarks, Trump said Wiles had already begun treatment and described her diagnosis as a “minor difficulty” that she would overcome.
It comes as the Republican president confronts mounting challenges on global and national fronts, from the war in Iran and soaring oil prices to this fall’s midterm elections and Americans’ concerns over affordability.