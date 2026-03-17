Upgrading code will help airlines deliver AI-powered experiences

Picture this: A passenger settles into her seat on a flight from JFK to Heathrow and her app sends a notification that her checked bag is being loaded onto the aircraft. Looking out the window, she watches the bag travel up the conveyor and disappear into the hold.

This real-time luggage tracking is becoming a reality thanks to AI-powered capabilities. Airlines can track bags through mandatory checkpoints, scanning unique barcodes at check-in, loading, transfers, and carousels. While this integration may sound straightforward, it is not. Bag tracking depends on real-time data flowing between scanning systems, mobile applications, customer databases, and third-party services. For airlines that run on decades-old mainframe code, such notifications would be impossible to deliver, as would personalized messages informing passengers about delays. The bottom line? Airlines still running core systems on legacy technology may struggle to deliver the AI-powered experiences that are becoming table stakes.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

But here’s the twist: agentic AI is now accelerating modernization. Frameworks like Kyndryl’s Agentic AI Framework deploy intelligent AI agents that map dependencies, convert legacy code, and orchestrate complex migrations, making the leap to modern infrastructure faster and more affordable than ever. And agentic AI-powered industry solutions are now specifically designed to help airlines modernize operations, unlock the value of data, and deliver next-generation customer and workforce experiences. What modern foundations enable The connection between infrastructure and performance is not coincidental. Once airlines move from dated systems to a modern technology stack, they can iterate rapidly. Cloud-based architecture supports AI-generated insights that may draw from camera footage, weather data, and operational metrics—sources that would be impossible to integrate on legacy systems. The right foundation can help airlines smoothly manage operational irregularities or embed AI directly into their apps to provide customers with proactive support. Modern systems change what’s possible for airlines. But the pattern also repeats across sectors. Banks on COBOL mainframes struggle to offer real-time payments. Retailers with fragmented inventory systems cannot match digital-native competitors. Their limitations are not due to a shortage of AI capability but the absence of modern foundations. In fact, in 2025, a majority of leaders surveyed in Kyndryl’s Readiness Report said innovation is delayed by foundational issues in the technology stack.

Now, AI can help build those foundations. Agentic AI systems can map application dependencies across massive codebases, convert legacy languages, and execute workflows. In the future, more airlines will be able to upgrade to modern systems and reap the benefits. The economics of modernization have fundamentally shifted, and they will likely improve. While airlines may have previously spent hundreds of millions of dollars on migration, companies starting today won’t have to. According to Kyndryl’s 2025 State of Mainframe Modernization Survey, modernization costs have dropped while returns have soared. The average cost of modernizing on the mainframe fell from $9.1 million in 2024 to $7.2 million in 2025, and organizations report between 288% and 362% ROI on their initiatives. Nearly 90% have implemented or plan to implement generative AI on their mainframes, collectively projecting nearly $13 billion in cost savings and $20 billion in new revenues over three years. Lessons for the AI era Many executives treat AI as something to bolt onto existing operations. They hire data scientists, license large language models, and launch pilots, only to find initiatives stall when they encounter fragmented data. The experience of forward-looking airlines suggests a different approach:

Sequence matters. Rebuild foundations first, collect data second, deploy AI third. Reversing this order guarantees frustration.

Rebuild foundations first, collect data second, deploy AI third. Reversing this order guarantees frustration. ROI is the wrong lens. Transformational infrastructure investments cannot be justified with spreadsheets. They require conviction about where competition is heading.

Transformational infrastructure investments cannot be justified with spreadsheets. They require conviction about where competition is heading. Speed compounds. Modern systems allow rapid iteration. Each year on legacy technology widens the gap with competitors who made the switch.

Modern systems allow rapid iteration. Each year on legacy technology widens the gap with competitors who made the switch. AI accelerates its own prerequisites. Agentic frameworks make modernization faster and cheaper, lowering barriers that keep companies trapped on legacy systems. A strong commitment to foundational upgrades can test any CFO’s stomach. But betting on reinvention is a bet on the future. For airlines, the payoff is a platform that can deliver whatever comes next. Ismail Amla is Senior Vice President at Kyndryl Consult.