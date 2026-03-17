Firefox’s cute and fierce new mascot wants to protect you from the internet

Web browsers love the theme of navigation. Safari is clearly a compass. Chrome appears to be an all-seeing cyborg eye. But Firefox? It’s comparatively unhinged: a wild animal made of flame. It’s like a beast out of Pokémon, Digimon, or Chinese mythology.
And now, for the first time, the fox is breaking out of the Firefox logo to become a full-blown corporate mascot ready to protect its customers. In an era when AI companions are quickly becoming commonplace, the fox named Kit is a keen-nosed scout, helping you navigate a world filled with unprecedented surveillance.
“Kit is really like your companion for this internet era,” says Amy Bebbington, global head of brand at Mozilla, the nonprofit makers of Firefox. “We want people to feel that Firefox has their back.”
Developed in conjunction with Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), which worked on Mozilla’s larger rebrand in 2024, Mozilla is launching Kit at a critical time. Firefox drives the group’s mission and revenue, but it’s lost around 25% of its market share since 2020. It currently commands 5% of the global desktop browser market, and just 0.5% of the mobile market. People prioritize Firefox for its privacy features, but it faces an uphill battle when platform holders like Google and Apple prioritize their own browsers, and AI companies like OpenAI lure people with automation to browse the web.
“It’s really important that we convey that we are here for humanity, and you should be able to have choice and control over the way that you use the internet,” says Bebbington. “If we didn’t remind people at this moment in time, it’s almost like a kind of missed opportunity for us.”
Designing the new Firefox mascot
So Kit has arrived as a carefully groomed brand ambassador, born straight from the Firefox logo, as if he broke out of the browser’s app icon to run free. He won’t ever be re-skinned in different styles (you’ll never see Kit with kawaii eyes, or sketched in black and white). The strategy reminds me quite a bit of the publisher Penguin Random House’s new brand, which breaks the bird out of its stoic silhouette to become less of a logo stamp and more of a living character.
“It’s really trying to hit that sweet spot between characterization and immediate recognition,” says Stuart Radford, executive creative director at JKR.