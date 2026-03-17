Firefox’s cute and fierce new mascot wants to protect you from the internet

Web browsers love the theme of navigation. Safari is clearly a compass. Chrome appears to be an all-seeing cyborg eye. But Firefox? It’s comparatively unhinged: a wild animal made of flame. It’s like a beast out of Pokémon, Digimon, or Chinese mythology .

And now, for the first time, the fox is breaking out of the Firefox logo to become a full-blown corporate mascot ready to protect its customers. In an era when AI companions are quickly becoming commonplace, the fox named Kit is a keen-nosed scout, helping you navigate a world filled with unprecedented surveillance.

[Gif: Firefox]

“Kit is really like your companion for this internet era,” says Amy Bebbington, global head of brand at Mozilla, the nonprofit makers of Firefox. “We want people to feel that Firefox has their back.”

Developed in conjunction with Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), which worked on Mozilla’s larger rebrand in 2024, Mozilla is launching Kit at a critical time. Firefox drives the group’s mission and revenue, but it’s lost around 25% of its market share since 2020. It currently commands 5% of the global desktop browser market, and just 0.5% of the mobile market. People prioritize Firefox for its privacy features, but it faces an uphill battle when platform holders like Google and Apple prioritize their own browsers, and AI companies like OpenAI lure people with automation to browse the web.