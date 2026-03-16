A limited-time dime design that the U.S. Mint is releasing this year is drawing attention over a very symbolic omission. The Emerging Liberty dime, created for the U.S. Semiquincentennial , shows a woman who personifies Liberty on the heads side; on the tails side, there’s a bald eagle holding arrows in its talons for war, but it’s missing olive branches in its other talons for peace.

The coin design was announced late last year, but those missing olive branches seem especially glaring as the Iran war enters its third week.

Left: 2026 SemiQ Dime Uncirculated Reverse; Right: 2025 Roosevelt Dime Uncirculated Reverse [Photo: U.S. Mint]

During his presidency, Trump’s has used the mint to make a statement about his priorities. The administration has been trying to put Trump’s visage on a commemorative $1 coin, despite a U.S. law barring living former and current presidents from appearing on coins. Meanwhile, the four-year American Women Quarters program ended last year and wasn’t renewed. Trump’s Mint also scrapped plans from the Biden Administration for commemorative 2026 coin designs that would have depicted advancements in civil and voting rights in U.S. history. Instead, the coin designs will focus on the U.S. founding and American Revolution.

The new Emerging Liberty dime will temporarily replacing the classic Roosevelt dime showing Franklin D. Roosevelt on one side and a torch, olive branch, and oak branch on the other side for liberty, peace, and strength. The Roosevelt dime will return in 2027.