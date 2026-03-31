How Paris redesigned itself to be a city of bikes—not cars

It’s 8:45am on a rainy weekday morning in Paris, and I’m standing in what used to be a traffic lane in a busy neighborhood near the city’s largest train stations. Less than a block away, cars are streaming by in the rush hour commute. But here, workers have torn up the pavement and replaced it with a newly-planted park with trees, a protected bike lane, and a wide gravel path for pedestrians. Where cars once drove, someone is walking his dog.

It’s one of hundreds of streets in Paris that have been redesigned over the past decade as the city radically transformed to reduce pollution and make neighborhoods more livable. In front of elementary schools, around 300 streets have been closed to cars. Last year, voters approved a plan to close another 500 streets to traffic. Thousands of parking spots have been swapped for trees. More than 900 miles of bike lanes now thread through the city. On the Rue de Rivoli, a major road that at one point had seven lanes dedicated to traffic and parking, the city flipped the street: most of it now belongs to bikes, with only a single lane left for cars.

Place du Colonel Fabien. Multiple lanes of traffic and parking have been replaced by green space and dozens of trees. [Photo: City of Paris]

As I walked around the new park, a crowd of city officials gathered for an opening ceremony. I asked someone nearby what the area had looked like before, and he pulled blueprints out of his briefcase to show me. A traffic island had been surrounded by a sprawling roundabout. On the western side of the intersection, there were multiple lanes of traffic and rows of parked cars on each side. The new park replaced that entire part of the street.

It was the last official event for Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, a few days before the next mayoral election. Over two terms in office, from 2014 to 2026, Hidalgo led one of the fastest and most comprehensive street redesign campaigns ever attempted in a major global city.