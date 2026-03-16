A city in Southern Spain holds an ancient secret to fighting extreme heat

A few meters below the former site of Seville’s 1992 World Expo, a promising climate experiment blending ancient technology and modern science is underway.
Rows of black pipes run along the ceiling and down the bare concrete walls. These, in turn, connect to bright blue and green tubes and enormous silver pumps. In a control room to the side, an array of monitors display the heat, humidity and wind speed above.
“We have deployed several types of cooling systems here, each one used depending on climatic conditions,” says Maria de la Paz Montero Gutiérrez, a researcher at the University of Seville, from down in the building’s bowels where she is helping supervise the project.
In 2020, authorities began to install these cooling systems in two public spaces in the Isla de La Cartuja neighborhood of what is one of Europe’s hottest cities. Every day about 30,000 people come to work and study in this northwestern district, which is mostly non-residential and home to university campuses, museums, and businesses.
Under the EU-funded project CartujaQanat, the so-called “qanats”—networks of underground aqueducts—were constructed in a newly-built 750-square meter site known as the Agora, which is large enough to fit about 400 people, as well as in a renovated amphitheater from the ‘90s that has a capacity of about 200 people.
The system, created millennia ago but updated for the 21st century, works by cooling water underground in the naturally low temperatures at night. To cool water more quickly, some is also sent to the roof via solar-powered pumps and sprayed out of nozzles in a thin layer through a method known as a “falling film,” before draining back down underground.
By day, as outdoor temperatures peak, the cool water is sent above ground into the ceiling to counteract the heat. Water is also funneled into subterranean pipes that cool air (up to 36,000 square meters an hour), which is then released via ducts in the public spaces. Outside, mist is sprayed in order to lower temperatures through evaporation.