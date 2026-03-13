How ‘Florsheimgate’ became the meme we needed

At a time when mainstream brands live in fear of getting dragged into a contentious political landscape, there’s something curiously benign, almost feel-good, about “Florsheimgate.”
If you’ve somehow missed it, this particular instance of an involuntary pop-culture brand cameo came about following press reports this week that President Donald Trump has become an enthusiast—and de facto brand ambassador—for Florsheim dress shoes, gifting pairs to cabinet members and media allies. The upshot is that less-than-$150 Florsheims have become “the hottest and most exclusive MAGA status symbol,” according to The Wall Street Journal.
But more to the point, administration insiders who don’t find the brand “hot” in the slightest, and would likely prefer more luxurious footwear, are sticking with the shoes Trump gives them—even, weirdly, if they don’t fit. This naturally caught the attention of MAGA critics, who promptly lit up social media with mockery of the 79-year-old president’s taste and allegedly Stalinesque bullying of his compliant minions.
And this included some collateral damage for the venerable, and some might say dowdy, Florsheim. But really, even the inevitable dunking (what a dated mall brand!) seemed good-humored. “Florsheim,” one Bluesky user wrote. “When a Gift From Wicks n’ Sticks Just Isn’t Enough.” Others added comments like “florsheim didn’t go out of business in like 1978?” and “Florsheim shoes? Man, that guy’s brain really is stuck in the 80’s” and “Ok I give. What’s Florsheim.” And of course plenty of memes.
Funny, but well short of a dangerous brand backlash. Nobody’s demonizing Florsheim-wearers in general, putting out videos of shooting up loafers, or organizing a grassroots brand-oppo campaign on behalf of Vuitton loafers.
To the contrary, it seems, at worst, to be a short-term, almost charming free publicity reminder to those who don’t know that the brand is still around—and, apparently, thriving. Turns out, Florsheim enjoyed “record” wholesale sales of $92 million in 2025, according to parent Weyco Group’s most recent earnings release and call earlier this month, “demonstrating resilience in a declining market for non-athletic brown shoes.”
The Florsheim brand has a choppy history dating all the way back to 1892. Worn by everyone from Harry Truman to Michael Jackson, it’s a brand deeply embedded in American consumer culture, a staple brand of the suburban shopping mall’s heyday. But it also endured a bankruptcy filing in 2002. It’s now part of the Weyco Group, whose CEO is Thomas Florsheim Jr., a fifth-generation Florsheim. (Sales of other Weyco brands Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, and Bogs were down last year, dragging down revenue and earnings for the company overall.)