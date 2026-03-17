Coleman’s new hard cooler collapses like an accordion

Coleman just invented a hard cooler that can collapse in on itself like an accordion, shrink to one-third of its full size, and slot neatly onto a storage shelf.

The cooler, called the Snap ’N Go, officially launched on March 17 in three sizes, with prices ranging from $199.99 to $239.99. It’s a first of its kind in the world of food and beverage insulation: While companies like REI, Yeti, and Coleman itself have created large soft cooler bags that can be compressed for storage, no one has ever manufactured a collapsible hard-sided cooler. That’s somewhat surprising, given that hard coolers are often more durable, more insulated, and easier to clean than their soft counterparts, making them the preferred choice for many consumers.

[Photo: Coleman]

The main issue with hard coolers, of course, is that when they’re not in use, they’re essentially a bulky box of air taking up room in storage. But according to Nicolas Duran, Coleman’s president of outdoor and recreation, there are a few good reasons why no one else has cracked the code on a collapsible hard cooler.

“It’s a problem that’s really difficult to solve for,” Duran says, noting that you’re not only attempting to take a cooler from a bulky box to a unit “that replicates the size of a laptop case,” but you’re also seeking a way to maintain cold and prevent leaks.