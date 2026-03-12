Prada’s NYC store turns scaffolding into high art

New York City’s famed Fifth Avenue is best known for its sparkling, fantastical holiday windows. Now, luxury brands are transforming an often overlooked, sometimes maligned part of city architecture—scaffolding—into artful branding displays.

Located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 56th Street, Prada has unveiled new scaffolding on its building, currently undergoing renovation, that covers its facade in rippling layers of semitransparent Prada-green scrim paper. The result is a beautifully nuanced design solution that turns what’s typically a functional safety requirement into a moiré urban dreamscape that becomes a visual extension of Prada’s brand.

Prada isn’t the first to reimagine scaffolding as a branding opportunity. Most recently, Louis Vuitton transformed its Fifth Avenue flagship store, just a few blocks north of Prada, into a sort of construction trompe l’oeil by making the scaffolding that wrapped its store appear to be a gargantuan set of stacked Louis Vuitton luggage.

[Prada store on Fifth Avenue in NYC. Photo: courtesy Prada]

A reevaluation of what scaffolding could be is happening on a broader scale, too: The City of New York also recently approved six new sophisticated scaffolding designs—featuring lights, angled roofing, and clear materials—to make these temporary safety platforms, required by law when a building is undergoing construction, look less like MacGyvered dark green caves and seem more fluid, in keeping with their architectural surroundings.