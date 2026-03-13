OpenAI’s first artist-in-residence is launching a new company to turn your ideas into products

OpenAI’s first artist in residence is launching a new company that aims to turn your thoughts into actual products. Today, entrepreneur and roboticist Alexander Reben announces Phyzify , a lab using AI tools to rapidly prototype physical objects based on your imagination.

“There’s a huge gap between idea and [bringing that] thing into existence,” says Reben, cofounder of Phyzify. “And I really think AI and robotics and quantum computing and all the technology that’s about to come is going to accelerate [closing] that gap [and] make walking across that bridge a lot easier.”

But what Reben has in mind is far greater than just 3D printing. He’s envisions Phyzify as a platform where AI handles the entire execution of an idea, from potential prompts to multitudes of physical outputs. For example, translating music into paintings that an artist could sell as merch. On top of that, he sees Phyzify handling the backend of the more mundane aspects of product development, from securing domain names to filing patents and trademarks.

Phyzify closed a pre-seed round led by Logan Kilpatrick, product lead for Google AI Studio, DeepMind. Kilpatrick was drawn to Phyzify as an investor because he sees 2026 as “a huge year” for physical AI and generative media—and he believes Phyzify is at the front of the wave.