The most popular MAGA influencer you’ve never heard of is an AI foot fetish model

Do you know who Jessica Foster is? Neither did I until last week, which is surprising because 1) she has amassed 1 million followers on Instagram after starting her account just a few months ago 2) she is a U.S. Army soldier with a look as wholesome and American as apple pie, and 3) she is a huge Trump supporter.

The Instagram profile @jessicaa.foster went live on December 14, 2025. In just three months, the account reached more than a million followers. The recipe for this success was fairly simple: The puppet master behind the screen pumped out a constant stream of content around this fictitious, Trump-loving female soldier and built an entire digital lore by letting followers peek into her daily life.

With that trifecta, you could assume she would be a star on Fox News, NewsMax, or the Joe Rogan Experience. But no, she is nowhere to be found on those platforms—or any major U.S. media outlet for that matter. And that’s because she is a computer-generated mirage designed by an anonymous operator to funnel conservative men toward an OnlyFans page where “she” sells foot fetish pics.

We see Jessica posing in army bunks, frolicking with female soldiers, shoeless at the office, and behind an F-22 Raptor. The feed is packed with high-resolution, completely forged photos of her posing with Trump and politicians like Putin and Zelensky; in one, she’s speaking at the Board of Peace Conference—Donald Trump’s international body created to mediate the Gaza conflict. She even invaded Greenland, because of course all it takes to conquer a country is a Colgate smile.

[Screenshot: courtesy of the author]

But all this is just bait to pick up right-leaning men straight into adult subscription sites. Under the username @jessicanextdoor, her OnlyFans bio unironically reads: “public servant by day, troublemaker by night 🤍 i’m new to this don’t be rude please 😭👉🏼👈🏼 btw i respond to every message but be patient since I’m not a robot haha.” The account pulls in cash primarily by peddling fetish content, specifically foot photography, while farming direct tips from subscribers that can hit over $100 on a single post.

This entire grift operates in direct violation of OnlyFans’ terms of service. The platform’s rules demand that every account must be linked to a verified human being. Any AI generated content, it says, must actually resemble that specific real person and be explicitly tagged with a #AI label. Because of these restrictions, many of these faceless operators are packing up their fake influencers and moving to looser competitor sites like Fanvue. (We sent a request for comment to OnlyFans and will update this article if we hear back.)