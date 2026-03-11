Another Trump-Epstein statue pops up on the National Mall

On the morning of March 10, a 12-foot-tall golden statue featuring President Donald Trump embracing the now-deceased convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appeared on the lawn of the National Mall.

The statue, titled The King of the World, shows Trump and Epstein atop a plinth shaped like a tiny boat, clearly riffing on the iconic scene from James Cameron’s Titanic. It follows a similar statue erected back in November, called Best Friends Forever, which depicted Trump and Epstein frolicking together on the Mall while holding hands.

“The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches,” The King of the World’s plaque reads. “This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”

Both statues are the handiwork of “The Secret Handshake,” an anonymous artist collective that has spent the past several months lampooning Trump and his administration with a series of larger-than-life public installations. Recently, the group has directed most of its energy toward calling attention to the 15-year-long friendship between Trump and the disgraced financier, who died in a New York prison cell in 2019.