A simple reason it’s getting harder to build rental housing

Rental housing construction is slowing down in the United States. The cost of common construction materials is a big reason why.

According to a new report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, construction material costs have skyrocketed in recent years, adding to a wide range of conditions that are slowing the production of rental housing.

The report, “America’s Rental Housing 2026,” finds that there was a 42% increase in the overall material costs of multifamily residential construction over the five-year period from 2020 to 2025, covering essential building materials like gypsum board, ready-mix concrete, and lumber. It’s a huge jump in costs compared with the previous five-year period from 2014 to 2019, which saw construction material costs rise just 7% overall.

[Image: courtesy JCHS/Harvard University]

“The cost rose a lot following the pandemic. And some of that was supply chain issues that really increased the costs, and then they didn’t quite come back down. And now tariffs are also impacting some products,” says Whitney Airgood-Obrycki, a senior research associate at the Joint Center for Housing Studies and the lead author of the report.